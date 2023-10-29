Kuso Miso Technique Manga's Shin Yaranai ka Anime Slated for April 1, 2024

Anime Tokyo announced on Sunday that the Shin Yaranai ka anime adaptation of Junichi Yamakawa 's Kuso Miso Technique manga will debut in April 1, 2024. (The announcement adds the parenthetical clause, "*It's for real.") That is the one-year anniversary of the anime's formal announcement, although the staff had planned to complete the anime for early release this fall. Anime Tokyo also presented a new key visual:

Image via Shin Yaranai Ka anime's Twitter account © 山川純一/Anime Tokyo/MakilTO

The story begins with Masaki Michishita, an ordinary prep school student who is rushing to the bathroom in a park one day. Despite his rush, he spots Takakazu Abe, an exceedingly handsome auto mechanic sitting on a bench. The two exchange looks, and after Abe utters "Yaranai ka" (Shall we do it?), the two begin their encounter. The anime will expand upon the one-shot manga and incorporate elements from Yamakawa's other works, as well as its own unique story elements.

Studio Kingyoiro 's Pierre Itō ( Kenda Master Ken , World, Before You End ) is directing the anime. "Ikansoku" is writing the script, and Taiten Kawakami is collaborating on the scenario. Studio Leo and Anime Tokyo , LLC are producing the anime. Bungaku Itō and Cyzo are credited for collaborating on the original work.

"Yoshirō Sasaki" is voicing Takakazu Abe in the anime, and Sorate ("who just graduated high school") is voicing Masaki Michishita. ( Pierre Itō had personally discovered the manga on the online Futaba Channel forum during his junior high school years, and had then created and posted an unofficial live-action fan video on YouTube under the pseudonym "Yoshirō Sasaki.")

Anime Tokyo is producing the medium-length original video anime as an all-ages title. The staff members started animation production in May.

The anime's crowdfunding campaign surpassed its 8,000,000 yen (about US$57,300) on May 17, earning a grand total of 8,680,500 yen (about US$62,200). The staff have since removed some funds so that its total formally did not meet the planned goal, but the staff report that the anime is still going forward.

Yamakawa published the original one-shot manga in the second issue of BaraComi, a special manga spinoff from the gay men's magazine Barazoku, in 1987. In the early 2000s, the manga's dialogue line "Yaranai ka" became an Internet meme.