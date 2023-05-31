Kuso Miso Technique Gay Manga's Shin Yaranai ka Anime Meets Crowdfunding Goal

Campaign raises 8,680,500 yen

©Yamakawa Junichi /Anime TOKYO /MakiITO

The crowdfunding campaign for, the first "official" anime of'smanga, ended successfully on Wednesday after earning 8,680,500 yen (about US$62,200). The campaign target was 8,000,000 yen (about US$57,300).

The campaign launched on the Soreosu site on April 27. The rewards for sponsors in this campaign included art, the digital script and storyboards, Abe's face mask, an online preview screening, signed posters, a listing in the project's website and onscreen credits, the anime itself in MP4 format and Blu-ray Discs (with a bonus disc exclusive to crowdfunding sponsors), the story's iconic blue coverall outfit (with the anime's logo), and an invitation to the preview screening party in Matsumoto City. Sponsors at the 3 million yen (about US$22,000) "King of Yaranai ka" tier would have received a life-size light-up Abe character panel and a voice-acting role in the anime, although there were no supporters at this tier by the end of the campaign.

The story begins with Masaki Michishita, an ordinary prep school student who is rushing to the bathroom in a park one day. Despite his rush, he spots Takakazu Abe, an exceedingly handsome auto mechanic sitting on a bench. The two exchange looks, and after Abe utters "Yaranai ka" (Shall we do it?), the two begin their encounter. The anime will expand upon the one-shot manga and incorporate elements from Yamakawa's other works, as well as its own unique story elements.

Studio Kingyoiro 's Pierre Itō ( Kenda Master Ken , World, Before You End ) is directing the planned anime. "Ikansoku" is writing the script, and Taiten Kawakami is collaborating on the scenario. Sumito Sasaki is the animation director, and Yi Zhang ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure episode animation director) serves as the character designer and chief animation director. Gekiatsu-kun is the chief animator. Studio Leo and Anime Tokyo , LLC are producing the anime. Bungaku Itō and Cyzo are credited for collaborating on the original work.

"Yoshirō Sasaki" is voicing Takakazu Abe in the planned anime, and Sorate ("who just graduated high school") is voicing Masaki Michishita. ( Pierre Itō had personally discovered the manga on the online Futaba Channel forum during his junior high school years, and had then created and posted an unofficial live-action fan video on YouTube under the pseudonym "Yoshirō Sasaki.")

Anime Tokyo is producing the medium-length original video anime as an all-ages title. The staff members started animation production in May. They plan to record dialogue this summer, complete the anime for release this fall, hold an online preview screening and send sponsor rewards in October or November, and stream the Kuso Miso Technique part of the anime on Niconico and YouTube this Christmas.

Yamakawa published the original one-shot manga in the second issue of BaraComi, a special manga spinoff from the gay men's magazine Barazoku, in 1987. In the early 2000s, the manga's dialogue line "Yaranai ka" became an Internet meme.