North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 29-November 4

The Apothecary Diaries started the season late, but it's definitely one to watch as it grabs #1 this week! Discover which other series stand out in our weekly user rankings.

― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season, based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in mind that these r...