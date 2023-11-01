News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 29-November 4
posted on by Alex Mateo
Phantom of the Idol, Goku: Midnight Eye anime; Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen, My Cat is Such a Weirdo manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cybersix BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|October 31
|Goku: Midnight Eye BDCite
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|October 31
|Mazinger Z BD Collection 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek Media
|US$79.95
|October 31
|Phantom of the Idol: Complete Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.99
|October 31
|Urusei Yatsura BD Collection 3Please
|Discotek Media
|US$69.95
|October 31
|The Wonderful World of Puss 'n Boots BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|October 31
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 31
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 7Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|Candy and Cigarettes GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 31
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 31
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 31
|His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 31
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 31
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 31
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 31
|Me and My Beast Boss GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 31
|My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 31
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 31
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 31
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 31
|Sheeply Horned Witch Romi GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 31
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 31
|Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 31
|Yokai Cats GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 31
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|Breathless Momentum GN 7Cite
|Animate International
|US$6.99
|October 31
|Candy and Cigarettes GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|Edens Zero GN 25Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|November 1
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 31
|I'm Only A Substitute Consort, but the Emperor Won't Let Me Leave GN 2Please
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|October 31
|Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|Me and My Beast Boss GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 31
|My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|Rocopon GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|Shaman King The Super Star GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|Sheeply Horned Witch Romi GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|Thompson GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|November 1
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 31
|Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 31
|Yokai Cats GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 31
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|November 2
|A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 31
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 21AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 30
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|November 2
|The Troubles of Miss Nicola the Exorcist Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|November 2
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fashion Dreamer Switch gamePlease
|XSeed Games
|US$49.99
|November 2
|Star Ocean Second Story R PS5, PS4, Switch, PC gameCite
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|November 2
|WarioWare: Move It! Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$49.99
|November 3
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.