News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 29-November 4

posted on by Alex Mateo
Phantom of the Idol, Goku: Midnight Eye anime; Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen, My Cat is Such a Weirdo manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cybersix BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 October 31
Goku: Midnight Eye BDCite Discotek Media US$29.95 October 31
Mazinger Z BD Collection 1AnimeNewsNetwork Discotek Media US$79.95 October 31
Phantom of the Idol: Complete Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.99 October 31
Urusei Yatsura BD Collection 3Please Discotek Media US$69.95 October 31
The Wonderful World of Puss 'n Boots BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 October 31

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 31
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 7Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
Candy and Cigarettes GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 October 31
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 31
The Great Snake's Bride GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 31
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 31
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 31
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 31
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 31
Me and My Beast Boss GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 31
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 31
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 31
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 31
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 31
Sheeply Horned Witch Romi GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 31
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 31
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 31
Yokai Cats GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 31

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride: Wizard's Blue GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
Breathless Momentum GN 7Cite Animate International US$6.99 October 31
Candy and Cigarettes GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
Edens Zero GN 25Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 November 1
The Great Snake's Bride GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 31
I'm Only A Substitute Consort, but the Emperor Won't Let Me Leave GN 2Please Shusuisha US$6.99 October 31
Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
Me and My Beast Boss GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 31
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
Rocopon GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
Shaman King The Super Star GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
Sheeply Horned Witch Romi GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
Thompson GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 November 1
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 31
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 31
Yokai Cats GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 October 31

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 November 2
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$8.99 October 31
Record of Wortenia War Novel 21AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 30
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 November 2
The Troubles of Miss Nicola the Exorcist Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 2

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fashion Dreamer Switch gamePlease XSeed Games US$49.99 November 2
Star Ocean Second Story R PS5, PS4, Switch, PC gameCite Square Enix US$49.99 November 2
WarioWare: Move It! Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$49.99 November 3


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
