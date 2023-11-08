Yoshiki Responds Following Reports of X Japan Bassist Heath Passing Away Due to Cancer

YOSHIKI gave a response on Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter) following multiple news reports that Japanese band X Japan 's bassist Heath (real name Hiroshi Morie , age 55) had died of cancer in October. YOSHIKI stated that news had come out despite the wishes of relatives. He did not confirm nor deny the reports, nor did he clarify whom he was speaking about. However, he did include #HEATH on his Twitter post:

On November 3, X JAPAN frontman YOSHIKI announced on his Twitter account that he had to cancel an appearance to receive an award in San Francisco in the U.S., and he decided to quickly go back to Japan due to a "misfortune event" that happened to a close friend.

According to Heath's acquaintance, he has been feeling unwell since the start of the year, and when he went to the doctor, they found out that he had cancer. But by the time the cancer was discovered, it had already progressed to a very advanced stage.

Reports state that shortly after his diagnosis, he passed away in late October. According to their sources, it was all sudden, and Heath did not get the chance to inform the other band members of his illness.

Heath, whose real name is Hiroshi Morie , was born on January 22, 1968 in Amagasaki in Hyogo prefecture. He joined X Japan in 1992, replacing Taiji Sawada.

X Japan 's most notable anime contributions were the songs in the X² music video collection and later X movie. The animation Studio Madhouse adapted both productions from CLAMP 's X manga. Four band members — Toshimitsu "Toshi" Deyama, Yoshiki Hayashi , Tomoaki "Pata" Ishizuka, and Hiroshi "Heath" Morie — reunited in 2007, 10 years after they first disbanded and nine years after the death of guitarist Hideto "Hide" Matsumoto.