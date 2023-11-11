X Japan Releases Statement Confirming Passing of Band Member Heath

The full statement reads:

His cancer was found during an examination in June of this year. Despite his efforts to battle the disease, his condition declined suddenly in October, and he took his last breath in the hospital.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who cherished HEATH throughout his lifetime.

We, the members of X JAPAN have personally bid farewell to HEATH, but are still deeply saddened and dismayed by his sudden loss. Individual tributes from X JAPAN members will be shared on HEATH's official website at https://www.heathproject.com/.

HEATH's obituary was originally scheduled for release in mid-November in accordance with his family's wishes, but it is being announced today due to unwarranted media coverage over the last few days.

The funeral will be held among immediate family members only. The family asks that any visits, donations or flowers be withheld. The date of the funeral will remain undisclosed. We appreciate your understanding.

A formal farewell ceremony for HEATH will be arranged at a later date. That ceremony will be led by X JAPAN leader YOSHIKI in accordance with HEATH's wishes as conveyed by his family.