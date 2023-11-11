News
X Japan Releases Statement Confirming Passing of Band Member Heath
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The full statement reads:
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of XJAPAN's esteemed bass player HEATH after his battle with colorectal cancer, on October 29th, 2023, at the age of 55.
His cancer was found during an examination in June of this year. Despite his efforts to battle the disease, his condition declined suddenly in October, and he took his last breath in the hospital.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who cherished HEATH throughout his lifetime.
We, the members of X JAPAN have personally bid farewell to HEATH, but are still deeply saddened and dismayed by his sudden loss. Individual tributes from X JAPAN members will be shared on HEATH's official website at https://www.heathproject.com/.
HEATH's obituary was originally scheduled for release in mid-November in accordance with his family's wishes, but it is being announced today due to unwarranted media coverage over the last few days.
The funeral will be held among immediate family members only. The family asks that any visits, donations or flowers be withheld. The date of the funeral will remain undisclosed. We appreciate your understanding.
A formal farewell ceremony for HEATH will be arranged at a later date. That ceremony will be led by X JAPAN leader YOSHIKI in accordance with HEATH's wishes as conveyed by his family.
X JAPAN extends our love and prayers to HEATH and would like to thank everyone who has supported him.
Heath, whose real name is Hiroshi Morie, was born on January 22, 1968 in Amagasaki in Hyogo prefecture. He joined X Japan in 1992, replacing Taiji Sawada.
X Japan's most notable anime contributions were the songs in the X² music video collection and later X movie. The animation Studio Madhouse adapted both productions from CLAMP's X manga. Four band members — Toshimitsu "Toshi" Deyama, Yoshiki Hayashi, Tomoaki "Pata" Ishizuka, and Hiroshi "Heath" Morie — reunited in 2007, 10 years after they first disbanded and nine years after the death of guitarist Hideto "Hide" Matsumoto.
Source: Email correspondence