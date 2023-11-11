Sonic Prime 3D Animated Series' Chapter 3 Premieres on January 11

Sonic faces off against Tails in new clip

Netflix revealed that chapter 3 of the Sonic Prime animated series will arrive on the streaming service on January 11, 2024. The streamer also teased the upcoming season with a clip showing Sonic facing off against his old friend Tails with the help of Shadow.

Sonic's back and racing against time in SONIC PRIME Season 3 in 2024. Things are about to get even more intense in the shatterverse. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/IwNkMmePWk — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) November 11, 2023

Japanese Trailer

Sonic Prime debuted on December 15 with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes. While WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio had originally announced that it would animate 24 episodes in total, there is no longer an official episode count for the entire series. The staff of Man of Action Entertainment ( Ben 10, Big Hero 6 ) are serving as showrunners and executive producers, and Sega and WildBrain are handling production, distribution, and licensing. The series returned for more episodes on July 13.

The story centers on Sonic's adventure in a "strange new multiverse." Sonic sets out to save the universe while having his own journey of self-discovery and redemption. Shadow the Hedgehog, among other franchise characters, is also in the show.

Deven Mack is the new voice of Sonic in the series. Mack stated that the current actors for Sonic in the games and movies will still continue to voice the character.

The cast also includes:

Wild Brain Studios and Man of Action Entertainment previously worked together on Mega Man: Fully Charged – the animated television series based on the Mega Man ( Rockman ) games.