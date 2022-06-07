Sega Reveals Sonic Frontiers Prologue Animated Prequel, Trailers for Sonic Origins Game, Sonic Prime Animated Series

Sonic Frontiers Prologue features Knuckles

Sega 's Sonic Central livestream revealed several trailers for various Sonic the Hedgehog franchise projects on Tuesday. Sega also announced that Sonic Frontiers , its new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, will get an animated prologue featuring Knuckles. The livestream teased Sonic Frontiers Prologue as well as a look at the upcoming game:

The game is slated for release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC during the holiday season this year.

The livestream also included a trailer for the Sonic Origins game collection:

The new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 23. The collection will include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles , and Sonic CD .

Sega previewed a look at the new Sonic Prime 3D animated series, and it unveils Shadow the Hedgehog.

The show will debut this year. WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio will animate 24 episodes. The staff of Man of Action Entertainment ( Ben 10, Big Hero 6 ) will serve as showrunners and executive producers, and Sega and WildBrain will handle production, distribution, and licensing.

Deven Mack will be the new voice of Sonic in the series. Mack stated that the current actors for Sonic in the games and movies will still continue to voice the character.

Sonic Mania , the latest main game in the franchise , shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Source: Sonic Central livestream