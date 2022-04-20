Sega Launches Sonic Origins Collection of Sonic the Hedgehog Games on June 23

Trailer streamed for collection feature 1st 3 Sonic games, Sonic CD

Sega announced on Wednesday that it will release a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games titled Sonic Origins for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 23. The collection will include Sonic the Hedgehog , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Sonic 3 and Knuckles , and Sonic CD . The company streamed a trailer:

The collection will get standard and deluxe editions, as well as DLC and pre-order bonuses.

The games will have classic and anniversary modes, with the latter featuring full-screen display and infinite lives. The collection will also feature missions that give medallions to unlock additional content.

The game's launch date of June 23 is also Sonic's birthday, the same day the original Sonic the Hedgehog game launched for the Sega Genesis in North America.

Sonic Mania , the latest main game in the franchise , shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Frontiers , a new game in the series, will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC for the holiday 2022 season.

Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film opened in the United States on April 8 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film will open in Japan on August 19.

Source: Sonic Origins game's website via Gematsu