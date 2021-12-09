Sega Unveils Sonic Frontiers Game for 2022 Holiday Season

Game slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC

Sega unveiled a trailer for its new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series during The Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer announces the game's Sonic Frontiers title and its holiday 2022 release window for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Mania , the latest main game in the franchise , shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.