Sonic Prime 3D Animated Series to Stream on Netflix in 2022

Netflix announced on Monday that Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a new 3D animated series titled Sonic Prime that will premiere worldwide on the streaming service in 2022. WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio will animate 24 episodes. The staff of Man of Action Entertainment ( Ben 10, Big Hero 6 ) will serve as showrunners and executive producers, and Sega and WildBrain will handle production, distribution, and licensing.

Netflix teases that the story will center on Sonic's adventure in a "strange new multiverse." Sonic will set out to save the universe while having his own journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Wild Brain Studios, and Man of Action Entertainment previously worked together on Mega Man: Fully Charged – the animated television series based on the Mega Man ( Rockman ) games.

Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith ( Code Geass ' Gilbert G.P. Guilford, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ' Biba) recently confirmed his departure from the role. The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account also confirmed that the actor will no longer play the titular role for the franchise .

Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog film opened in February 2020. The film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend. The film is getting a sequel.

The CG-animated Sonic Boom series, produced by France's OuiDo! Productions, premiered on Cartoon Network in 2014, and it ran for two seasons.

