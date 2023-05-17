Sonic Prime 3D Animated Series Returns on July 13

© Sega, Wild Brain Studios

Sonic the Hedgehog

The official Twitter account for'srevealed on Wednesday that, Wild Brain Studios' 3D animated series , will return on July 13.

Sonic Prime debuted on December 15 with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes. While WildBrain Ltd.'s Vancouver studio had originally announced that it would animate 24 episodes in total, there is no longer an official episode count for the entire series. The staff of Man of Action Entertainment ( Ben 10, Big Hero 6 ) will serve as showrunners and executive producers, and Sega and WildBrain will handle production, distribution, and licensing.

The story centers on Sonic's adventure in a "strange new multiverse." Sonic sets out to save the universe while having his own journey of self-discovery and redemption. Shadow the Hedgehog, among other franchise characters, is also in the show.

Deven Mack is the new voice of Sonic in the series. Mack stated that the current actors for Sonic in the games and movies will still continue to voice the character.

The cast also includes:

Wild Brain Studios, and Man of Action Entertainment previously worked together on Mega Man: Fully Charged – the animated television series based on the Mega Man ( Rockman ) games.