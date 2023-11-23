News
Even If You Slit My Mouth Manga Ends in Two Chapters
posted on by Anita Tai
Manga launched in November 2020
The 78th chapter of Akari Kajimoto's Even If You Slit My Mouth (Kuchi ga Saketemo Kimi ni wa) manga reported on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ service on Tuesday that the story will end in two more chapters. The manga publishes a new chapter on Tuesdays, with the next chapter scheduled for December 5.
MediBang publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
The Kuchisake-onna, Miroku-san is the bride-to-be of high schooler K?ichi Sano to regain her powers?! And for some reason, K?ichi is totally on board with the engagement… The exciting life of the Kuchisake-onna at the mercy of her high schooler fiance starts now!
Kajimoto launched the series digitally on Shōnen Jump+ in November 2020. Shueisha shipped volume 10 on November 2.
Mangaplus began publishing the series in English in November 2021.
Source: Shounen Jump+