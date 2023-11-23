Even If You Slit My Mouth Manga Ends in Two Chapters

Manga launched in November 2020

Image via Amazon Japan © Akari Kajimoto, Shueisha

The 78th chapter of Akari Kajimoto 's Even If You Slit My Mouth ( Kuchi ga Saketemo Kimi ni wa ) manga reported on Shueisha 's Shōnen Jump+ service on Tuesday that the story will end in two more chapters. The manga publishes a new chapter on Tuesdays, with the next chapter scheduled for December 5.

MediBang publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

The Kuchisake-onna, Miroku-san is the bride-to-be of high schooler K?ichi Sano to regain her powers?! And for some reason, K?ichi is totally on board with the engagement… The exciting life of the Kuchisake-onna at the mercy of her high schooler fiance starts now!

Kajimoto launched the series digitally on Shōnen Jump+ in November 2020. Shueisha shipped volume 10 on November 2.

Mangaplus began publishing the series in English in November 2021.



Source: Shounen Jump+