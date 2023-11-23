Omocat's Omori RPG Gets Manga Adaptation

Game launched in December 2020 with Japanese version 1 year later

The Twitter account for Omocat's indie game Omori announced on Wednesday that the game is being adapted into a manga series by up-and-coming artist Nui Konoito in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine. To celebrate the announcement, Konoito drew an illustration.

an OMORI manga adaption will be serialized in Kodansha's seinen magazine, Monthly Afternoon, illustrated by Nui Konoito-san [此糸 縫（このいと ぬい）]. the manga will be made for both longtime fans of the game and for a new audience experiencing the story for the first time. pic.twitter.com/HUP2SfWMuf — OMORI (@OMORI_GAME) November 22, 2023

The game debuted in December 2020 on PC via Steam , and the Japanese version launched one year later. It later came out on the PlayStation 4, Xbox X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The game's website describes the story:

Explore a strange world full of colorful friends and foes. Navigate through the vibrant and the mundane in order to uncover a forgotten past. When the time comes, the path you've chosen will determine your fate... and perhaps the fate of others as well.

The game enjoys a following in Japan with concert performances, pop-up shops, and collaborations with Japanese brands.

Source: Omori's Twitter game