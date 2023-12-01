Banished From The Heroes' Party Season 2 Anime Reveals January 7 Debut, Character Video for Red

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita 2nd , the second season of the television anime of Zappon and Yasumo 's Banished From The Heroes' Party ( Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita ) light novel series, will debut on January 7. Kadokawa also revealed a character video for Red.

©Zappon,Yasumo/KADOKAWA/The Brave Man's Group 2 Partners

will stream the series as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

The new cast for the second season includes:

The first season's director Makoto Hoshino is now the chief director, with the director credit now going to Satoshi Takafuji , who storyboarded and directed the ninth episode of the first season. Studio Flad is now solely credited for animation production (the first season was a collaboartion between Studio Flad and Wolfsbane ). Yukiko Ashino is now also credited for art setting alongside returning staff member Tsukasa Ohira , while also serving as returning art director. Norimasa Teramoto is replacing Kenji Takehara as director of photography. Takatoshi Hamano is replacing Nobuyuki Abe as sound director. Magic Capsule is replacing On-Lead for sound production. The rest of the main staff are returning.

Funimation streamed the first season as it aired in Japan in fall 2021. (The show's staff had delayed the anime from July to October of that year due to "various circumstances.") The first season is streaming on Crunchyroll .

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Red was once a member of the Hero's party, a powerful group destined to save the world from the evil forces of Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord. That is, until one of his comrades kicked him out. Hoping to live the easy life on the frontier, Red's new goal is to open an apothecary. However, keeping the secret of his former life may not be as simple as he thinks. Especially when the beautiful Rit, an adventurer from his past, shows up and asks to move in with him!

Zappon began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Nārō" website in October 2017, where it is still continuing. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Yasumo in June 2018. Masahiro Ikeno launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2018. The franchise has over 2.2 million copies in circulation, including digital copies.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.