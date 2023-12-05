Lovesick Ellie Shōjo Manga Gets Live-Action Film in March

Shochiku revealed on Wednesday that Fujimomom's Lovesick Ellie ( Koi Wazurai no Ellie ) manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open in Japan on March 15.

Image via Comic Natalie ©2024「恋わずらいのエリー」製作委員会 ©藤もも／講談社

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing website © Fujimomo, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Ryubi Miyase (live-action, right in image above) stars as Akira Ohmi, while's title heroine, live-action, left) stars as Eriko Ichimura. The two had previously co-starred in the live-action television seriesand

Miki Kōichirō (live-action 2020 Yowamushi Pedal ) is directing the film, with scripts by Satoko Okazaki .

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Eriko Ichimura spends her high school days in complete obscurity. Her sole hobby is staring at handsome, smooth-spoken Akira "Omi-kun" Ohmi, and tweeting her daily fantasies under the screenname "Lovesick @Ellie." One fateful day, she accidentally bears witness to Omi-kun's true self — and if that weren't enough, he sees her mortifying Twitter, too! Follow along with a plain, perverted girl, a two-faced boy, and their curious romance!

Fujimomo launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2015, and ended it in May 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in October 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing shipped the manga's 12th volume on October 3. The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in the 42nd Kodansha Manga Awards in 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie