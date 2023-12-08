Mr. Villain's Day Off Anime's New Promo Video Previews Opening, Ending Themes

Series premieres on January 7

The official website for the television anime of Yuu Morikawa 's Mr. Villain's Day Off ( Kyūjitsu no Warumono-san ) manga revealed a new promotional video on Friday that previews Ivudot's opening theme song "Yūho" (Walk) and GLASGOW's ending theme song "Kyūsoku Jūden" (Relaxation Charging). The video also reveals the show's January 7 debut.

© 森川侑／SQUARE ENIX・今日は休日委員会

The anime will premiere onon January 7,on January 8, and BSon January 14. The show will stream in Japan onand

The anime stars:

Yoshinori Odaka ( B-Daman CrossFire , 2019 BEM ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Midori Gotou ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness all three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Tomomi Shimazaki ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life ) is designing the characters for animation. Nobuaki Nobusawa ( Dagashi Kashi , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

Square Enix 's global Manga UP! website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

An Evil Organization from another planet is trying to take over Earth. An extraterrestrial from that organization named the "General" tirelessly fights against Earth's defenders every single day in a battle of life and death! However, today is his day off.

Morikawa launched the ongoing manga on the Gangan pixiv website in 2018.