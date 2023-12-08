×
News
Mr. Villain's Day Off Anime's New Promo Video Previews Opening, Ending Themes

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Series premieres on January 7

The official website for the television anime of Yuu Morikawa's Mr. Villain's Day Off (Kyūjitsu no Warumono-san) manga revealed a new promotional video on Friday that previews Ivudot's opening theme song "Yūho" (Walk) and GLASGOW's ending theme song "Kyūsoku Jūden" (Relaxation Charging). The video also reveals the show's January 7 debut.

villain-kv
Image via Mr. Villain's Day Off anime's Twitter account
© 森川侑／SQUARE ENIX・今日は休日委員会

villain
© 森川侑／SQUARE ENIX・今日は休日委員会
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on January 7, TV Osaka on January 8, and BS Nippon TV on January 14. The show will stream in Japan on d Anime Store and Hulu.

The anime stars:

Yoshinori Odaka (B-Daman CrossFire, 2019 BEM) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP. Midori Gotou (Hozuki's Coolheadedness all three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Tomomi Shimazaki (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life) is designing the characters for animation. Nobuaki Nobusawa (Dagashi Kashi, Steins;Gate 0) is composing the music.

Square Enix's global Manga UP! website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

An Evil Organization from another planet is trying to take over Earth. An extraterrestrial from that organization named the "General" tirelessly fights against Earth's defenders every single day in a battle of life and death!

However, today is his day off.

Morikawa launched the ongoing manga on the Gangan pixiv website in 2018.

Sources: Mr. Villain's Day Off anime's website, Comic Natalie

