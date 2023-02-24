Yuu Morikawa's Mr. Villain's Day Off Manga Gets TV Anime

stars in anime at studios

Square Enix revealed on Friday that Yuu Morikawa's Mr. Villain's Day Off ( Kyūjitsu no Warumono-san ) manga is getting a television anime starring Shintarō Asanuma as Warmono-san (General).

Yoshinori Odaka ( B-Daman CrossFire , 2019 BEM ) is directing the anime at Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP . Midori Gotou ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness all three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Tomomi Shimazaki ( Elegant Yokai Apartment Life ) is designing the characters for animation. Nobuaki Nobusawa ( Dagashi Kashi , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

Square Enix 's global Manga UP! website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

An Evil Organization from another planet is trying to take over Earth. An extraterrestrial from that organization named the "General" tirelessly fights against Earth's defenders every single day in a battle of life and death! However, today is his day off.

Morikawa launched the manga on the Gangan pixiv website in 2018. Square Enix will release the fourth compiled volume on April 21.

Sources: Mr. Villain's Day Off anime's website, Comic Natalie