Perfect Propose BL Live-Action Mini-Series Reveals Trailer, More Cast, Key Visual, February 2 Premiere

Trailer reveals, previews theme song "Daydream" by OCTPATH

The staff for the live-action mini-series adaptation of Mayo Tsurukame 's Perfect Propose boys-love manga revealed the mini-series' key visual, new cast, trailer, and February 2 premiere on Monday. The trailer reveals and previews the theme song "Daydream" by the group OCTPATH.

Image via Perfect Propose live-action mini-series' Twitter account © 2024 鶴亀まよ・海王社／「パーフェクトプロポーズ」製作委員会

Image via Perfect Propose live-action mini-series' Twitter account © 2024 鶴亀まよ・海王社／「パーフェクトプロポーズ」製作委員会

Additional cast includes (image above, from top left to bottom right):

Jingi Irie as Kaneko

as Kaneko Ayane Kinoshita as Hiyori

Rio Takahashi as Tatsumi

Yūta Hayashi as Sakamoto

as Sakamoto Ryō Iwase as Chief Satō

Toshiyuki Kitami as Kenji

as Kenji Kōtaro Tanaka as Kōji

Shunya Kaneko (Ultraman Trigger, live-action Rent-A-Girlfriend ) plays protagonist Hiro, while Kōta Nomura (live-action Shin Shinchō Kōki ~ Classmate wa Sengoku Bujо̄) plays Hiro's childhood friend Kai. Tadaaki Horai (live-action My Love Mix-Up! ) is directing the series, with scripts by Takeshi Miyamoto (Old Fashion Cupcake).

The six-episode mini-series will premiere on February 2 on Fuji TV On Demand at 9:00 p.m. JST, with its first two episodes.

© Mayo Tsurukame, Kaiohsha

futekiya

Hiro's so stressed out at work that he can barely have proper meals or get some well-earned sleep. When he passes out on the sidewalk after yet another stressful day, an unfamiliar face calls out to him - apparently, they once promised to marry each other? What's Kai Fukaya's deal, and why is he so insistent on assuming the role of Hiro's fiancé?

The publisher licensed the manga, and it is available in English ondescribes the manga:

Tsurukame launched the manga in Kaiohsha 's Gush magazine in 2020. Kaiohsha published the manga's one compiled book volume in August 2020, and a drama CD shipped in 2021. The manga debuted in English in December 2021.

