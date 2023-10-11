Mayo Tsurukame's Perfect Propose BL Manga Gets Live-Action Mini-Series

© Mayo Tsurukame, Kaiohsha

Perfect Propose

announced on Thursday that it is producing a live-action mini-series adaptation of Mayo Tsurukame'smanga. The series will premiere onwith six episodes next year.

Shunya Kaneko (Ultraman Trigger, live-action Rent-A-Girlfriend ) plays protagonist Hiro, while Kōta Nomura (live-action Shin Shinchō Kōki ~ Classmate wa Sengoku Bujо̄) plays Hiro's childhood friend Kai. Tadaaki Horai (live-action My Love Mix-Up! ) is directing the series, with scripts by Takeshi Miyamoto (Old Fashion Cupcake).

The publisher futekiya licensed the manga, and it is available in English in Manga Planet . futekiya describes the manga:

Hiro's so stressed out at work that he can barely have proper meals or get some well-earned sleep. When he passes out on the sidewalk after yet another stressful day, an unfamiliar face calls out to him - apparently, they once promised to marry each other? What's Kai Fukaya's deal, and why is he so insistent on assuming the role of Hiro's fiancé?

Tsurukame launched the manga in Kaiohsha 's Gush magazine in 2020. Kaiohsha published the manga's one compiled book volume in August 2020, and a drama CD shipped in 2021. The manga debuted in English in December 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie