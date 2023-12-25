Otome Yōkai Zakuro Manga Resumes on January 26 After 7 Years on Hiatus

Manga went on hiatus in 2016 after authorgave birth to 1st child

The official Twitter account for Gentosha 's Comic Boost manga website and app announced on Friday that Lily Hoshino 's Otome Yōkai Zakuro manga will resume serialization on January 26, after being on hiatus since October 2016. The manga's Twitter account also posted on December 15 an image to announce its return:

Image via Otome Yōkai Zakuro manga's Twitter account © Lily Hoshino/Gentosha Comics

Comic Boost first announced on April 20 that the manga will resume this fall.

Hoshino went on hiatus in October 2016 after giving birth to a son. She then gave birth to a second child in March 2019. She had announced in January 2016 that she had gotten married.

Hoshino launched the Otome Yōkai Zakuro manga in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in 2006, where it ran until going on hiatus. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped in 2015. The manga inspired a 13-episode television anime series that aired in 2010. NIS America released the anime on DVD in 2012.

Hoshino's Kigurumi Guardians ( Kigurumi Bōei-tai ) manga also went on hiatus when she gave birth to her first child, but has not yet announced a return date. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2013, and has three volumes. Kodansha USA Publishing has published all three current volumes in English.

Hoshino is also known as the original character designer of Kunihiko Ikuhara 's Penguindrum original television anime.