'Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!' Novels Get Anime

The officialaccount for'smanga website revealed on Thursday that's) light novels are inspiring an anime adaptation. The announcement did not reveal the format of the anime.

J-Novel Club is releasing both novels and the manga adaptation in English, and describes the story:

Kazuhiro Kitase's only hobby is sleeping. Ever since he was young, he would enter a wondrous world within his dreams and go on thrilling adventures. One day, he goes on an adventure with an elf girl he became friends with in his dream world, but it's put to an abrupt halt when they both get scorched with a dragon's breath! As he wakes up from his dream, he notices a familiar figure sleeping next to him...the elf girl from his dreams?! Join Kazuhiro on his new adventures through Japan with Ms. Elf!

Makishima began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2017, where it is still ongoing. Hobby Japan released the first print novel volume in May 2019 with illustrations by Yappen . Hobby Japan released the ninth novel volume on October 19. J-Novel Club released the seventh volume in English on December 21.

Shimo Aono launched the manga adaptation of the story in Comic Fire in December 2018. Hobby Japan released the ninth manga volume on Thursday. J-Novel Club released the seventh manga volume in English on March 8.

