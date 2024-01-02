Newspapers: Go Nagai Museum Burns Down After Earthquake

The Hokkoku Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday that the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum in Wajima City has burned down after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday. Kazushige Kobayashi, a photographer for the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, visited the Asaichi Street location of this museum dedicated to the acclaimed manga creator, and took a photo of the fire's aftermath just before noon (10:00 p.m. EST) on Tuesday.

Image via Asahi Shimbun's website ©The Asahi Shimbun Company. Photograph by Kazushige Kobayashi

Go Nagai 's studio Dynamic Production had released a statement earlier on Tuesday. The company stated that the safety of the residents of Wajima City is the top priority now, and it decided to not directly contact the city's local officials to confirm the reports yet. The company said it will release more information, once it has confirmed the details. The company added that Go Nagai is currently in Tokyo, and is deeply saddened and concerned about the situation in his hometown.

Image via Go Nagai Wonderland Museum's website © Go Nagai／Dynamic Production 2017 ©Go Nagai／Dynamic Planning 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Mazinger Z

Wajima, which is Nagai's birthplace, announced plans for a museum in 2005, and the museum opened at the city's historic Asaichi Street in 2009. The museum features many of Nagai's original art for such classic manga as, and, as well as a 1/9-scale statue of's titular robot.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the western coast of Japan, specifically the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, on New Year's Day at 4:10 p.m. (2:00 a.m. EST). Buildings shook as far away as Tokyo and Osaka on the opposite coast of Japan. As of 3:30 p.m. in Japan (1:30 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, the public broadcaster NHK is reporting that 48 people have been confirmed dead, including 19 in Wajima. Rescue efforts are still ongoing.