Tsuyoshi Takaki's Heart Gear Manga Returns on January 10 After 1-Year Hiatus
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga author Tsuyoshi Takaki announced on his X/Twitter account on Saturday that his Heart Gear manga will resume serialization on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service on Wednesday, a year after it began its current hiatus.
【ご報告】— タカキツヨシ＠HEART GEAR④巻発売中！ (@takatsuyo320) January 6, 2024
2024/01/10(水)
am0:00
ジャンプ＋にて
HEARTGEAR連載再開します
よろしくお願いします pic.twitter.com/PrLQT3KoIc
The manga first went on hiatus in May 2020 due to Takaki's poor health, and returned in August 2022.
The manga launched in Japan on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. The manga's fourth compiled book volume released in Japan in August 2022.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
In a ruined world, a human girl, Lu, and a droid, Zet, live a humble life. Then one day, they encounter a mysterious new droid, Chrome... Now all three of them live together like a family, but then…
Takaki launched the Black Torch manga in in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine in December 2016, and ended it in 2018. Shueisha published the fifth and final volume for the manga in August 2018. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and published the fifth volume in August 2019.
