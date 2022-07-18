Heart Gear Manga Returns from Hiatus on August 17

Manga went on hiatus in May 2020 due to author's poor health

Tsuyoshi Takaki announced on Twitter on Saturday that their Heart Gear manga will resume on August 17.

The manga's 29th and latest chapter debuted in May 2020, and Takaki revealed two weeks later that the manga was going on hiatus due to Takaki's "poor health." Takaki added at the time, "it's nothing so serious that requires hospitalization."

The manga launched in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. The manga's fourth volume will release in Japan on August 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a ruined world, a human girl, Lu, and a droid, Zet, live a humble life. Then one day, they encounter a mysterious new droid, Chrome... Now all three of them live together like a family, but then…

Takaki launched the Black Torch manga in in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in December 2016, and ended it in 2018. Shueisha published the fifth and final volume for the manga in August 2018. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and published the fifth volume in August 2019.