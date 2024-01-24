Masanori Morita's Zashisu Manga Ends With 3rd Volume in May

Suspense horror manga launched in December 2022

© Masanori Morita, Shueisha

The second compiled book volume of'ssuspense horror manga revealed on January 18 that the manga will end in its third volume, which will ship on May 17.

The manga went on hiatus in September, and it returned in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine's 2024 fourth issue on January 17.

The manga centers on middle school teacher Umi Yamauchi, who one day sees a news report of the murder of Yūki Suzuki, his friend from his own middle school years. A few days later, Umi's girlfriend Tamao Yagisawa, a rookie editor at a literary publication, notices that the murder bears a striking similarity to a plot event in a certain novel that was nominated but failed to win a literary prize.

Morita launched the manga in Grand Jump in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2023.

Morita created the Rookies manga, which inspired a live-action television series in 2008, and the Rookies: Graduation film in 2009.

Morita's Rokudenashi Blues manga previously inspired a 1992 anime film, as well as the Rokudenashi Blues 1993 anime.

Morita launched the Beshari Gurashi manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2005 and ended it in March 2015. Shueisha published 19 compiled book volumes for the series. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that premiered in July 2019.

