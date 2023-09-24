Masanori Morita's Zashisu Manga Goes on Hiatus Until January

Suspense horror manga launched in December 2022

© Masanori Morita, Shueisha

This year's 20th issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that'ssuspense horror manga will go on hiatus, and will return in January 2024.

The manga centers on middle school teacher Umi Yamauchi, who one day sees a news report of the murder of Yūki Suzuki, his friend from his own middle school years. A few days later, Umi's girlfriend Tamao Yagisawa, a rookie editor at a literary publication, notices that the murder bears a striking similarity to a plot event in a certain novel that was nominated but failed to win a literary prize.

Morita launched the manga in Grand Jump in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 18.

Morita created the Rookies manga, which inspired a live-action television series in 2008, and the Rookies: Graduation film in 2009.

Morita's Rokudenashi Blues manga previously inspired a 1992 anime film, as well as the Rokudenashi Blues 1993 anime.

Morita launched the Beshari Gurashi manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2005 and ended it in March 2015. Shueisha published 19 compiled book volumes for the series. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that premiered in July 2019.

