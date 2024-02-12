I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Story Gets Spinoff Manga Set in Modern Japan

Keiri Amamiya launches Gendai Teni no Daini Ōji manga on February 17

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app announced last Friday that Keiri Amamiya will launch a spinoff manga of Kenkyo na Circle 's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability ( Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu ) light novel series titled Gendai Teni no Daini Ōji (The Second Prince Reincarnates to the Modern World) on the app on February 17. The manga will center on Albert and Lloyd reincarnated into modern-day Japan.

Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle 's original novels in the Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume last Friday.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!

Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' seventh volume shipped in Japan in November 2023.

The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere in April. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.