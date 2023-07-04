I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime's Teaser Reveals April 2024 Premiere, Composer

The official website for the television anime of Kenkyo na Circle 's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability ( Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu ) light novel series began streaming a teaser trailer for the anime on Tuesday. The teaser features new footage of the characters Tao and Ren alongside old footage from the November 2022 teaser, and reveals the anime's April 2024 premiere date. The video also reveals that musician R.O.N ( STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION ) is composing the music for the anime.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The cast includes:

Makoto Koichi as Lloyd

Fairouz Ai as Grim

©謙虚なサークル・講談社／「第七王子」製作委員会

) is directing the anime at

Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle 's novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on May 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Prince Lloyd wasn't always a prince...in fact, his previous life is one he remembers perfectly: he was a sorcerer, of sorts. So when he was forced to reincarnate, he decided to continue his studies, prince of the realm or no! But his new life has its own sets of challenges...including being a 10-year-old! What's the 7th prince/sorcerer to do?!

Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' sixth volume shipped in Japan in December 2022.

