Manga Up! Global Releases 'The Newbie Princess Doesn't Want a Game Over! Survive Through the Power of Simping' Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Author Shūmai Kogeta, artist Omiomi's manga launched in January 2023
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global released author Shūmai Kogeta and artist Omiomi's The Newbie Princess Doesn't Want a Game Over! Survive Through the Power of Simping (Zako Hime-sama wa Ikinobitai! Shokei no Kiki wa, Hime Play de Norikirimasu) manga on Tuesday.
Kogeta and Omiomi launched the the manga in Square Enix's Gangan Online website in January 2023. Manga UP! describes its story:
A hardcore gamer girl is reborn into a familiar game world as Princess Ceslia. However, this character is set to be executed within three years! To save herself, she not only relies on her experience as a formidable guild master, but also her ability to “play princess”—AKA make people simp for her!
Square Enix shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on October 12.
Source: Email correspondencebook