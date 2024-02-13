Granblue Fantasy: Relink Game Sells Over 1 Million Copies

Cygames announced today that the Granblue Fantasy: Relink game has sold over 1 million copies worldwide since its release on February 1. The number includes both physical and digital sales.

The company also teased new updates coming in March, including new quests and playable characters.

To celebrate the milestone, the company released a commemorative illustration on Twitter .

The game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 1, 2024 after several delays.

The game has cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles. The game also has English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.

Cygames announced in February 2019 that it took over development of the game from Platinum Games .

The game is an action role-playing game featuring illustrations by Cygames and CyDesignation . Cygames ' Koichi Haruta produced the game, Tetsuya Fukuhara directed the game, Hideo Minaba designed the characters, and Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita composed the music. The game features a new story.

Players get to choose between an unnamed male (traditionally named Gran in other franchise media) or female (traditionally named Djeeta in other franchise media) main character.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.

Source: Email correspondence