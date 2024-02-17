News
Star Fruit Books Licenses Taro Kanafuro's Suburban Hell Manga; Stephan Lapin, Naoto Tsushima's "Handyman Quincy" 1-Shot
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
North American publisher Star Fruit Books announced on Friday that it has acquired the worldwide English rights to Taro Kanafuro's Suburban Hell manga. The company will release the one-volume manga this summer. The manga is a collection of seven short stories "focused on human decay and corruption in everyday suburban settings."
Suburban Hell by Taro Kanafuro
192 Pages. 1 Volume. Extremely violent and gory.
We have acquired WORLDWIDE English rights.
A collection of seven short stories focused on human decay and corruption in everyday suburban settings.
The company also announced on February 9 that it has licensed writer Stephan Lapin and illustrator Naoto Tsushima's one-shot manga "Handyman Quincy." The company will release the one-shot this summer.
Handyman Quincy
Written by Stephan Lapin (@pootcargo)
Illustrated by Naoto Tsushima (@naototsushima)
Star Fruit Books describes the manga:
Quincy, a boy with prosthetic limbs, starts as a handyman to support his family. But buying a second-hand phone from a thrift shop accidentally connects him to hitman requests. Can the kind-hearted Quincy fulfill these requests for murder?
Star Fruit Books additionally noted on February 5 that the first issue of its Comic Bright magazine will release this fall. The magazine is the publisher's irregularly published manga magazine. The inaugural issue will feature stories by Minami Q-ta, Tatsuya Ihara, and Youichi Abe. The magazine will also feature essays and interviews.