News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan January List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
16 manga including Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaiju No. 8, Berserk, My Hero Academia, One-Punch Man, Komi Can't Communicate, One Piece, Dandadan make list

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for January.

This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:

The eighth and first volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #2 and #16, respectively.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

