Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan January List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 13
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21
- #4 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 9
- #5— Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #6— Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20
- #8 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 12
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 17
- #10 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 18
- #11 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 16
- #12— Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 1
- #13 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 19
- #14 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 36
- #15 — ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man volume 27
- #17 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 28
- #19 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 104
- #20 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 6
The eighth and first volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #2 and #16, respectively.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)