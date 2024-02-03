ICv2 Lists Top-Selling Manga Volumes for 2023 According to Circana BookScan Sales Reports

© Koyoharu Gotouge, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

ICv2 reported on Thursday Circana BookScan's data on the Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels for 2023. 17 manga volumes made the list including:

The first, sixth, seventh, second, third, and fifth volumes of of Chugong and DUBU 's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #3, #4, #8, #11, #17, and #19, respectively on Circana BookScan's Top 20 Author Graphic Novels in 2023. Additionally, the first volume of Yen Press ' release of SUOL and Gyeoeul Gwon's Villains Are Destined to Die manhwa ranked at #16.

ICv2 also reported on Circana BookScan's top 20 highest-selling manga volumes in 2023:

#1 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1

's volume 1 #2 — Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 1

's volume 1 #3 — Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY volume 1

's volume 1 #4 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1

's volume 1 #5 — Kentarou Miura 's Berserk Deluxe volume 1

's Berserk Deluxe volume 1 #6 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0

's #7 — Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 12

's volume 12 #8 — Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY volume 9

's volume 9 #9 — Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia volume 1

's volume 1 #10 — Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY volume 2

's volume 2 #11 — Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 2

's volume 2 #12 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 19

's volume 19 #13 — Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2

's volume 2 #14 — Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia volume 33

's volume 33 #15 — Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece volume 103

's volume 103 #16 — Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 3

's volume 3 #17 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock volume 1

and 's volume 1 #18 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20

's volume 20 #19 — Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY volume 3

's volume 3 #20 — Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 18

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

