Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan December List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga including Jujutsu Kaisen, Berserk, My Hero Academia, One Piece, SPY x FAMILY, Demon Slayer make list
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for December.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 13
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21
- #4 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #5— Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 36
- #6— Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #7 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 12
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- #10 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 104
- #11 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #12— Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man Box Set (volumes 1-11)
- #13 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 10
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20
- #15 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #16 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #17 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #18 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 2
- #20 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)