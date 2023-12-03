One Piece Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan November List

It isn't perfect, but most of them have a real understanding of the original material and a clear love for it. I wouldn't call it a must-read, but it is a treat if you're a franchise fan.

― Regarding the three recent releases of official comic anthologies, The Devil is a Part-Timer! Official Comic Anthology falls in between Sasaki and Miyano's and Mieruko-Chan's offerings. That means that most of the...