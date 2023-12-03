News
One Piece Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan November List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
16 manga including Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, SPY x FAMILY, Berserk, My Dress-Up Darling, Demon Slayer, Oshi no Ko, Kaiju No. 8 make list
Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for November.
This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 104
- #2 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21
- #3 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 12
- #4— Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 10
- #5 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 14
- #6— Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #11 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0
- #12— Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #13 — Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 10
- #14 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #15 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #16 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20
- #17 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #18 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 103
- #19 — Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko volume 4
- #20 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 8
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)