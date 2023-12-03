×
News
One Piece Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan November List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
16 manga including Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, SPY x FAMILY, Berserk, My Dress-Up Darling, Demon Slayer, Oshi no Ko, Kaiju No. 8 make list

img_0365
Image via Amazon
© Eiichiro Oda, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for November.

This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

