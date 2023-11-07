×
News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan October List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
13 manga including SPY x FAMILY, Kaiju No. 8, Berserk, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Komi Can't Communicate make list

Image via Amazon
© Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for October.

This month's list featured 13 manga volumes, including:

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

