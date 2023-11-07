News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan October List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
13 manga including SPY x FAMILY, Kaiju No. 8, Berserk, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Komi Can't Communicate make list
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for October.
This month's list featured 13 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 12
- #3 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 10
- #5 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 8
- #8 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY: the Official Guide--Eyes Only
- #9 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #10 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #12 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba--Corps Records
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0
- #15 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20
- #16 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 35
- #17 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 27
- #19 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #20 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)