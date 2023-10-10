My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan September List

Image via Amazon © Kōhei Horikoshi, Shueisha Inc., VIZ Media LLC

Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for September.

This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:

The seventh volume of Chugong and DUBU 's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #7 on the list.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)