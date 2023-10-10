News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan September List
posted on by Anita Tai
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for September.
This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 35
- #2 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20
- #4 — Toyotarō and Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Super volume 19
- #6 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0
- #9 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 8
- #10 — Hiroto Wada's Disney Manga: Stitch and the Samurai: The Complete Collection
- #11 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #12 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #13 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #14 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #15 — One and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man volume 26
- #16 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 103
- #18 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #19 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus volume 1
- #20 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
The seventh volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #7 on the list.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)