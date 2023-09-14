News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan August List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
18 manga including One Piece, SPY x FAMILY, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, Komi Can't Communicate, Kaiju No. 8, more make list
Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for August.
This month's list featured 18 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20
- #3 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 103
- #5 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #6 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #7 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0
- #9 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #10 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 26
- #11 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 7
- #12 — Yūsuke Ōsawa's Spider-Man: Fake Red
- #13 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 18
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #15 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #16 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 1
- #17 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Goodbye, Eri
- #18 — Koma Warita and Riku Tsuchida's Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir volume 1
- #19 — Koyoharu Gotouge and Ryoji Hirano's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame
- #20 — Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection Hardcover
The seventh volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #4 on the list.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)