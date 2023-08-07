News
One Piece Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan July List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
18 manga including Kaiju No. 8, Demon Slayer, "Goodbye, Eri," Spider-Man: Fake Red, Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories, Dandadan, more make list
Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for July.
This month's list featured 18 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 103
- #2 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 7
- #3 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #4 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Goodbye, Eri
- #5 — Yūsuke Ōsawa's Spider-Man: Fake Red
- #6 — Sakaku Hishikawa and Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories
- #7 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #8 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 18
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #10 — Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 9
- #12 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #13 — Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection Hardcover
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0
- #15 — Koyoharu Gotouge and Ryoji Hirano's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame
- #16 — Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko volume 1
- #18 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 1
- #19 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #20 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 4
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)