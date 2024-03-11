×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
13 manga including Dragon Ball Super, Jujutsu Kaisen, Berserk, Oshi no Ko make list, Solo Leveling manwha takes 6 spots

81zhgpj7hyl._sl1500_
Image via Amazon
© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for February.

This month's list featured 13 manga volumes, including:

  • #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 14
  • #2 — Akira Toriyama and Toyotarō's Dragon Ball Super volume 20
  • #4 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
  • #7— Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 13
  • #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21
  • #11 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 12
  • #12— Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko volume 5
  • #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20
  • #15 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
  • #16 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 17
  • #17 —  Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 18
  • #18 —  Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 16
  • #19 —  Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 19

The eighth, first, second, third, seventh, and fourth volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #3, #6, #9, #10, #13, and #20, respectively.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

follow-up of Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan January List
discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives