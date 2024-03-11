News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This month's list featured 13 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 14
- #2 — Akira Toriyama and Toyotarō's Dragon Ball Super volume 20
- #4 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #7— Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 13
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21
- #11 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 12
- #12— Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko volume 5
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20
- #15 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #16 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 17
- #17 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 18
- #18 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 16
- #19 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 19
The eighth, first, second, third, seventh, and fourth volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #3, #6, #9, #10, #13, and #20, respectively.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)