Tsukasa Fushimi, Hiro Kanzaki's Watashi no Hatsukoi wa Hazukashisugite Dare ni mo Ienai Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

This year's fifth issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Thursday that Jako will launch a manga adaptation of writer Tsukasa Fushimi and illustrator Hiro Kanzaki 's Watashi no Hatsukoi wa Hazukashisugite Dare ni mo Ienai (My First Love is So Embarrassing, I Can't Tell Anyone) light novel. The manga will launch in the sixth issue on March 8.

The story follows the academically talented, athletic, and rich Chiaki, who even has a beautiful younger sister. Despite all this, he has never been popular with women. He vows to change this in high school, but awakens to find himself transformed into a cute girl before he can enact his plan. He finds his sister has undergone some mysterious changes herself.

Kadokawa shipped the light novel on January 10 under the Dengeki Bunko label.

Fushimi and Kanzaki ended the Eromanga Sensei light novels with the 13th volume in 2022. Fushimi launched the light novel series in 2013 after finishing the Oreimo ( Ore no Imōto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai ) light novel series. Both novel series featured illustrations by Hiro Kanzaki , and both inspired anime adaptations.

Source: Young Animal 's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.