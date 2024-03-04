Mayonaka Punch Original Anime Casts Ikumi Hasegawa as Protagonist Masaki

Anime reveals one cast member every day for 6 days

Kadokawa and P.A. Works revealed a cast member for their original television anime project Mayonaka Punch (Midnight Punch) on Monday. Ikumi Hasegawa will play the series' protagonist Masaki. Starting on Monday, six of the anime's cast will be revealed one by one every day.

Ikumi Hasegawa as Masaki

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT

The "girls comedy" anime centers on Masaki, a member of the NewTuber group "Harakiri Sisters," who gets fired because of a certain incident. Aiming for a comeback, Masaki meets Ribu. The two girls have different goals, but together, they make a high-tension comeback and aim to reach 1 million subscribers on NewTube.

The anime will premiere in July.

The anime will reunite the main staff of the Ya Boy Kongming! anime, including director Shū Honma , scriptwriter Hideaki Shirasaka , and studio P.A. Works . Ryōta Arima (chief animation director for The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ) is adapting Tsukasa Kotobuki 's ( Saber Marionette J , Cyberteam in Akihabara ) original character designs for animation. "Dōga Tōkō Shōjo" (Video Submission Girls) is credited with the original work.

The project will also include a manga and a novel adaptation. Tomomi Usui 's ( Cube Arts ) manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Young Ace magazine on Monday.



