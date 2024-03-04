News
Mayonaka Punch Original Anime Casts Ikumi Hasegawa as Protagonist Masaki
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa and P.A. Works revealed a cast member for their original television anime project Mayonaka Punch (Midnight Punch) on Monday. Ikumi Hasegawa will play the series' protagonist Masaki. Starting on Monday, six of the anime's cast will be revealed one by one every day.
The anime will premiere in July.
The anime will reunite the main staff of the Ya Boy Kongming! anime, including director Shū Honma, scriptwriter Hideaki Shirasaka, and studio P.A. Works. Ryōta Arima (chief animation director for The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬) is adapting Tsukasa Kotobuki's (Saber Marionette J, Cyberteam in Akihabara) original character designs for animation. "Dōga Tōkō Shōjo" (Video Submission Girls) is credited with the original work.
The project will also include a manga and a novel adaptation. Tomomi Usui's (Cube Arts) manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa's Monthly Young Ace magazine on Monday.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history