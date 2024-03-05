Pumpkin Scissors Manga Resumes After 4 Years

Series entered hiatus in 2020

Image via Amazon Japan © Ryoutarou Iwanaga, Kodansha

Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced on March 6 that Ryoutarou Iwanaga 's Pumpkin Scissors manga will return to serialization in the May issue on April 6.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

The bitter war between the Empire and the Republic of Frost has ended, but three years after the ceasefire, the Empire is still ravaged by starvation and disease, and bandits terrorize the populace. Can the Imperial Army State Section III, aka Pumpkin Scissors, stop a renegade force with chemical weapons? And who is the mysterious stranger helping Pumpkin Scissors?

The series entered a hiatus in March 2020.

Iwanaga launched the series in Kodansha 's Magazine Great in 2002, but the series later moved to Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2006. Kodansha shipped the 23rd compiled book volume in November 2019. Kodansha USA published the 23rd volume digitally in July 2020.

The manga inspired a 24-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2006.

