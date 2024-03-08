Shizuki Fujisawa's The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons Manga Gets Live-Action Adaptation

Manga's anime adaptation premiered on October 5

NHK announced on Friday that it is producing a 32-episode live-action series based on Shizuki Fujisawa 's Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai (Youth Story of a Family or literally, The Four Yuzuki Brothers) manga that will premiere on May 27 and will air on Mondays through Thursdays each week. Each episode will be 15 minutes long.

The series' cast includes:

Taiyu Fujiwara as Hayato

Haruto Ōno as Mikoto

Haruhi Yamaguchi as Minato

Yahiro Nagase as Gakuto

Natsuki Seta, Yōhei Inobe, Kyōhei Tamazawa, and Shunji Kikuchi are directing the series, with scripts by Shuko Arai . Oh Shu is composing the music.

The manga has been running in Shogakukan 's shōjo manga magazine Betsucomi since 2018, and Shogakukan published the 16th compiled book volume on December 26. The manga won the shōjo category in the 66th Shogakukan Manga Prizes in 2020.

The coming-of-age story follows four brothers — from oldest to youngest, the family's breadwinner and school teacher Hayato, the aloof Mikoto who dotes on Minato perhaps too much, the meek Minato, and the confident first-grader Gakuto.

The manga's 12-episode anime adaptation premiered on October 5. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title The Yuzuki Family’s Four Sons .



Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie