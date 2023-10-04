×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll to Stream The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons, Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, Kawagoe Boys Sing

keyvisual
©長岡マキ子・ magako/KADOKAWA/ キミゼロ製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday more anime that it will stream for the fall 2023 season. The anime and their premiere dates are:

Crunchyroll also revealed premiere times for previously announced anime:

The company will also stream the Let Me Check the Walkthrough First Chinese animated series on Friday at 11:00 a.m. EDT and the fourth season of The Daily Life of the Immortal King Chinese animated series in December.

discuss this in the forum (5 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives