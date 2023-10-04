News
Crunchyroll to Stream The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons, Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday more anime that it will stream for the fall 2023 season. The anime and their premiere dates are:
- The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons (Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai) - October 5 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
- Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me (Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi, pictured right) - October 6 at 10:30 a.m. EDT
- The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You - October 8 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
- Kawagoe Boys Sing - October 9 at 10:45 a.m. EDT
- Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 - "Coming soon"
Crunchyroll also revealed premiere times for previously announced anime:
- KamiErabi GOD.app - October 4 at 1:25 p.m. EDT
- The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 2 - October 5 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
- UNDER NINJA - October 5 at 1:45 p.m. EDT
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 - October 6 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
- GOBLIN SLAYER II - October 6 - 9:30 a.m. EDT
- The Kingdoms of Ruin - October 6 at 1:30 p.m. EDT
- Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 - October 6 at 3:00 p.m. EDT
- Spy×Family Season 2 - October 7 at 11:30 a.m. EDT
- A Returner's Magic Should Be Special - October 7 at 12:30 p.m. EDT
- After-School Hanako-kun - October 10 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The company will also stream the Let Me Check the Walkthrough First Chinese animated series on Friday at 11:00 a.m. EDT and the fourth season of The Daily Life of the Immortal King Chinese animated series in December.