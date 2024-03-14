News
Kingdom Series Gets New Smartphone Game
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga is inspiring a new smartphone game titled Kingdom Itadaki. An official website and Twitter account opened on Wednesday and unveiled a video and visual:
The game features unit training simulation and real-time guild battles with military commanders. Characters include Ri Shin, Ei Sei, Karyō Ten, and Kyō Kai.
The game will be free-to-play with in-app purchases on iOS and Android devices.
The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006.
The anime's fifth series premiered on the NHK General channel on January 6 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 7 at 12:00 midnight JST). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.
Kingdom: Taishogun no Kikan (Return of the General), the fourth live-action Kingdom film, will open on July 12.
Sources: Kingdom Itadaki game's website, Comic Natalie