Coolkyoushinja, Johanne's Peach Boy Riverside Manga to End in 16th Volume

© Coolkyoushinja, Johanne, Kodansha

The 15th compiled book volume ofand'smanga revealed on Friday that the manga series will end in its 16th volume. The manga's final volume is scheduled to release in mid-September.

Kodansha USA Publishing will release the manga's 14th volume in English on June 18. the company describes the story:

Sartrienne Aldraic, princess of the Kingdom of Aldraic, dreams of traveling the world—a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside as they please, and humans live behind high, strong walls. But when a chance meeting with traveler Mikoto gives hope to her dream, he shatters it soon after, as he reveals himself to be none other than Momotaro, ruthless demon-slayer. Though horrified by the gore Momotaro leaves behind, Sartrienne is convinced more than ever that she needs to learn about the world beyond her walls, and journeys out...following the steps of the mysterious, charismatic, terrifying boy she met that day...

Creator Coolkyoushinja and artist Johanne launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in 2015. The magazine ended publication in January 2023, and the manga moved to Kodansha 's Getsu Maga Kichi (Monthly Magazine Base) website in February 2023. Kodansha 's Comic Days app also serializes the manga. The manga's 14th volume released in Japan on August 17.

The manga's 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.