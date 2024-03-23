No Longer Allowed In Another World Anime Casts Hina Kino, Reina Ueda

Kino plays Melos, Ueda plays Sacchan in July anime

The staff for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's No Longer Allowed In Another World ( Isekai Shikkaku ) manga unveiled at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday new cast members:

Hina Kino as Melos

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

Reina Ueda as Sacchan

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

© 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

The anime will debut in July.

The cast includes:

Shigeki Kawai ( Uncle From Another World ) is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Tomoshige Inayoshi and Asako Inayoshi (both on Buddy Complex ) are designing the characters and serving as chief animation directors. Kenji Terao is credited for monster design. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

Goichi Iwahata , Shigeyuki Koresawa ( Digital Noise ), Michiru Odaka ( Digital Noise ), and Light Dream ( Digital Noise ) are credited for prop designs. Masakazu Miyake is directing the art, while Yuri Sanan is credited for art setting. Izumi Sakamoto is the color key artist. Nexus is handling the special effects. Light Dream and Aya Inuise ( Digital Noise ) are credited for 2D design, while Miki Yoshida ( POLYG ) is directing the 3D. Aera Laboratory is collaborating on the modeling. Takeshi Hirooka (Nexus) is the compositing director of photography. Hitomi Sudō ( REAL-T ) is editing. Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound, while Magic Capsule is producing the sound. Kadokawa is producing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A second life in another world with cute girls by your side and video gamey powers--sounds like a dream, right? Not so for a certain melancholy author, who would quite literally rather drop dead. Honestly, all the fantastical adventure is just getting in the way of his poetic dream of finding the perfect place to die. But no matter how much he risks his hide, everything seems to keep turning out okay. Will our terminally depressed hero find a new lease on life in this cheerfully bleak isekai comedy?

The Love After World Domination manga duo NODA and Wakamatsu launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in October 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

Love After World Domination inspired a TV anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub . Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.