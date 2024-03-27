Live-Action At 25:00 in Akasaka Series Reveals Trailer, Main Visual, 7 More Cast Members

Takuma Usa, Shōma Nagumo, Atsushi Hashimoto, Moemi Katayama, more join cast of April 18 series

TV Tokyo revealed a trailer, main visual, and additional cast members for the live-action series adaptation of Hiroko Natsuno 's At 25:00 in Akasaka ( 25-Ji, Akasaka de ) boys-love manga on Wednesday.

Image via At 25:00 in Akasaka live-action series' X/Twitter account 「２５時、赤坂で」製作委員会 ©夏野寛子／祥伝社 on BLUE COMICS

The newly announced cast are (from top left to bottom right in image above):

Takuma Usa as Hajime Sakuma

Shōma Nagumo as Kazuma Yamase

Atsushi Hashimoto as Shōta Shinoda

Moemi Katayama as Kei Akeno

Kenzō Fukutsu as Daisuke Makita

Uchu Imagawa as Asuka Kawada

Yūshin Shinohara as Nozomi Mihara

Taisuke Niihara and Kiita Komagine play main characters Yuki Shirasaki and Asami Hayama, respectively.

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on April 18.

Takahiro Horie and Ryō Kawasaki are directing the series, with scripts by Miho Aotsuka and Kumiko Asō .

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Hiroko Natsuno 2018, Shodensha Publishing Co. LTD.

Yuki Shirasaki finally landed his big break. But the pressure is on when he's cast alongside current superstar (and his former classmate!) Asami Hayama. Determined to do his best, Shirasaki decides to dive deep into researching playing the role of a gay man and visits a gay bar for a one-night stand. To his surprise, Hayama is there and gives Shirasaki the shock of his life by suggesting they become friends with benefits! Can Shirasaki keep his attention on the role, or will he be captivated by Hayama's good looks and irresistible charm?

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Natsuno launched the manga in Shodensha 's On Blue boys love magazine in November 2017, and ended it in October 2018. Natsuno launched a side story serialization for the manga in December 2018, and has been irregularly publishing the manga ever since. Shodensha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in December 2022. futekiya previously published the manga digitally in English. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the manga's first volume in September.

futekiya also previously released Natsuno's The Love of Calendula ( Fuyu Shirazu no Koi ) manga.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie