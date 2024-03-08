At 25:00 in Akasaka Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action Series

TV Tokyo announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Hiroko Natsuno 's At 25:00 in Akasaka ( 25-Ji, Akasaka de ) boys-love manga that will premiere on April 18. Taisuke Niihara (left side, black hair in image below) and Kiita Komagine (ash blonde) play main characters Yuki Shirasaki and Asami Hayama, respectively.

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on April 18.

Takahiro Horie and Ryō Kawasaki are directing the series, with scripts by Miho Aotsuka and Kumiko Asō .

Yuki Shirasaki finally landed his big break. But the pressure is on when he's cast alongside current superstar (and his former classmate!) Asami Hayama. Determined to do his best, Shirasaki decides to dive deep into researching playing the role of a gay man and visits a gay bar for a one-night stand. To his surprise, Hayama is there and gives Shirasaki the shock of his life by suggesting they become friends with benefits! Can Shirasaki keep his attention on the role, or will he be captivated by Hayama's good looks and irresistible charm?

Natsuno launched the manga in Shodensha 's On Blue boys love magazine in November 2017, and ended it in October 2018. Natsuno launched a side story serialization for the manga in December 2018, and has been irregularly publishing the manga ever since. Shodensha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in December 2022. futekiya previously published the manga digitally in English. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the manga's first volume in September.

futekiya also previously released Natsuno's The Love of Calendula ( Fuyu Shirazu no Koi ) manga.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie